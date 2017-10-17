Players in pink raise more than $20K for Moffat County Cancer Society

• President of the Yampa Valley Ladies Golf Association and Tournament Chair Person Susan Utzinger at 970-824-9656 or 480-883-0648 or email her at kutz@amug.org or

New members are always welcome, and all ladies, no matter their level of experience, are welcome to participate in next year’s Rally for a Cause Golf Tournament.

CRAIG — A group of giving lady golfers has raised more than $20,000 in support of cancer research and the Moffat County Cancer Society.

"We are just a small group of 29 ladies. We just want to do our part," said Susan Utzinger, president of the Yampa Valley Ladies Golf Association and Tournament chairperson of the Rally for a Cause Ladies Golf Tournament.

This year, the tournament was sponsored by Memorial Regional Health, and lady golfers raised more than $2,200. The year before, they raised more than $1,500.

The money is raised through fees collected from the rally tournament, through a silent auction and, for the past eight years, by taking donations on chances to win a quilt made by area quilters.

"The money raised from the quilt now equals or surpasses the money we take in from the tournament," Utzinger said.

The tournament — a four-person scramble — welcomes all lady golfers, regardless of experience, and has been held for about 18 years, making it a Yampa Valley Golf Course tradition.

"Cancer has affected our ladies like everyone else; everyone knows someone affected or have been affected themselves," Utzinger said. "When the ladies get together to schedule events, they always want the rally tournament. One year, they tried to do it in October, and it snowed."

To avoid the chance of snow, the tournament is now held in August. Instead of prizes, participants are treated to fun, lunch and gifts.

"We wear pink, and we like to give gifts," said Linda Showalter, past tournament chair and ladies golf association member. "I sew and quilt, so every year, I make a few zipper bags or other items to give out to the girls as a thank you. That's my donation."

Formerly, tournament donations were split between the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Moffat County Cancer Society, but, for the past several years, the lady golfers have elected to keep the money local, donating 100 percent to the cancer society.

"They help us tremendously. We feel really blessed that they have thought about us and that they realize that the money raised stays in Moffat County," said Moffat County Cancer Society Treasurer Kelly Smith.

The society helps people diagnosed with cancer with expenses not covered by insurance, such as transportation, medications, fuel, motel rooms and basics, like food and electricity.

"They can spend it however they want, really," Smith said.

This year, while donations were up, the number of players was down, from more than 50 a few years ago to fewer than 30.

"We've several people who've been affected by cancer here in Moffat County, and we really like to help them out," Showalter said. "We'd like to get more women out there next year and make even more money for the cancer society."

