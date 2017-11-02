Pipi’s Pasture: November arrives in Pipi’s Pasture

I don't know how it happened, but suddenly, it is November! It is probably a typical November — so far — if there can be a "typical" for Colorado. It's dry, temperatures go up and down and some mornings, we have to warm up our vehicles before starting out, even defrosting the windshields on cold mornings. Most of the trees have lost their leaves, and the summer birds have flown off.

It's a busy time for us, getting cattle settled in and all. Following are a few of November highlights for Pipi's Pasture and the surrounding area.