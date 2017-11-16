Pipi’s Pasture: A memorable Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. When I was a kid, a couple of days before Thanksgiving, our dining room table would be covered with different kinds of pies, applesauce cake, cookie sheets covered with bread cubes to dry for the stuffing, bowls of shelled walnuts and a lot more. The house smelled of cinnamon, cloves and other good stuff.

I don't know of anyone who doesn't enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers. Nothing tastes as good as a leftover turkey sandwich made on a leftover dinner roll with Miracle Whip. When our dad, Kenneth Osborn, was in his later years, he often took family members out for Thanksgiving dinner, but he always requested the restaurant to fix a box of leftovers to take home for supper.

I have always loved pumpkins, autumn leaves and ornamental turkeys, so I enjoy decorating for Thanksgiving. It's such a colorful season. I enjoy the Macy's Parade, too. I don't get to watch it when I'm cooking dinner, but just the sounds of the bands and the commentators' voices are enough to satisfy me.

Most of all, I enjoy pausing to think of all that I have to be thankful for, including a wonderful family, friends and Pipi's Pasture, with all its animals. I am lucky to enjoy my teaching and writing and all the people I work with each day. Boy, am I one lucky person!

As Thanksgivings go (and I have seen a lot of them), possibly the most memorable for me was one year when we lived at Severance, a town located between Greeley and Fort Collins. I don't remember the exact year, but I think our boys were of elementary school age.

Husband Lyle's birthday falls just before Thanksgiving, and that year, when his sister called to wish him a happy birthday, she said that the weather was "odd"— even for Craig. It had thundered and rained and then started snowing. We always knew that a storm on the Western Slope meant a storm on the Eastern Slope a day or two later. That's just what happened.

It snowed and blew and drifted the roads. Of course, there was no school, but there was no going to town, either. Though the highway department was trying to keep major highways open, the roads running to towns from Severance weren't cleared for days.

Fortunately, I had purchased the major Thanksgiving dinner ingredients earlier and planned on getting the rest just before the big day. So, I had the turkey but no stuffing ingredients. I had pumpkin pie fixings but no whipped cream. The same was true of other dishes I had planned for the menu.

But, no matter. I baked the pie. On Thanksgiving morning, I put the turkey in the oven. We had invited a retired couple just three houses down to come for dinner. They had some of the ingredients we were missing, so we put it all together. An elderly lady lived next door. She didn't want to get out in the snow, so we took her a plate of food. It was a wonderful Thanksgiving, snow and all.

I hope you have a memorable 2017 Thanksgiving!