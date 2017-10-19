Pickup plunges into Loudy-Simpson pond south of Craig

A driver made an unfortunate splash south of Craig.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was halfway submerged in the waters of the Loudy-Simpson Park pond when emergency responders were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers with Colorado State Patrol said that a male driver — whose name has not yet been released — was turning from Colorado Highway 394 onto South Ranney Street when he drove off the left side of Ranney, ran through a fence and plunged into the east side of the pond near the waterway's culverts.

It is not clear if the driver was speeding when approaching the intersection's stop sign or if there were other factors in going off the road.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office and Craig Fire/Rescue were on the scene, as was an ambulance with Memorial Regional Health who transported the driver to The Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Before extracting the vehicle from the pond, responders had to ensure oil, gasoline and other fluids did not leak heavily into the water, and firefighters were on hand to deal with any potential hazardous materials.

The Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.