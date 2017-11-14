Photo Gallery: Thank you Veterans

Veterans were honored in many ways in Moffat County during the weekend. Following are a small collection of photos from some of the many events held in Craig last week.

Many elementary schools honored veterans, including Sandrock Elementary School, where students, teachers and administrators honored local Craig veterans with a ceremony and presentation Nov. 8. Students sang songs, including the armed service songs for each branch of the military, the Star-Spangled Banner and Proud to Be an American.

On Nov. 10 students, teachers and administrators at Moffat County High School recognized veterans with a breakfast prepared by the advanced culinary arts class, cheering and clapping as the band played the “American Forces Salute” and the choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Student’s learned about Chance Phelps, former Moffat County High School student and private first class – posthumously promoted to lance corporal – of the United States Marine Corps. Teacher Joe Padon, who attended school with Phelps, spoke about the day at the high school — Sept. 11, 2001 — when Phelps made his decision to join the Marines.

Teacher Lance Scranton introduced a screening of the movie “Take Chance,” which tells the story of the return of Phelps’ remains from Iraq. After the movie, a slideshow was shown, featuring many veterans, as well as men and women currently serving in the military. The veterans then showed a short film demonstrating the Soldier’s Cross and flag folding, before concluding with a flag raising and 3 gun salute ceremony.

Veterans and their families were treated to lunch at the VFW, provided by the staff of Coldwell Banker, then spent the afternoon giving out paper “Buddy Poppies” and raising funds to support assistance programs.