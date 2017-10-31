Photo Gallery: Sunset Elementary students in Craig shine

Editors note: We are working with the principals and staff of the other elementary schools in Moffat County to create similar galleries displaying the exciting learning happening in our schools. If you have a tip, contact Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.

CRAIG — Students at Sunset Elementary School had a busy October filled with fun, educational activities.

On Oct. 6, students participated in the Cardboard Challenge.

“The purpose of our Cardboard Challenge is to build a sense of collaboration, teamwork, problem solving, planning and creativity,” said Sunset Elementary School Principal Jill Hafey. “Our students design their cardboard games from scratch.”

Games had to be functional, have a purpose and be built through a team effort.

On Oct. 13, Mac Zimmerman, former Moffat County resident and firefighter with the Ashley National Forest Service out of Vernal, Utah, visited the school in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 8 through 14. He spent time teaching students some of the skills required to fight fires.

During gym class, students had to work together to complete a firefighter training circuit, carrying firehoses, putting on water packs and spraying water onto a simulated fire. The second-grade “firefighters” also had to use teamwork to pull school Hafey out of a simulated dangerous situation.

Students at the school also enjoy weekly Makerspace time.

“The program allows our children to create, problem solve, collaborate with a peer, discover and think critically,” Hafey said.

On Oct. 27, the first science day was held at the school. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade participated in five of 19 one-hour sessions, receiving a total of five hours of science instruction. During the sessions, staff taught the scientific method.

The goal of science day, said Hafey, “is to implement more science, building-wide.”



In addition to teaching students, another theme underlies all of the activities — fun.

“We believe that school needs to have a component of fun,” Hafey said.