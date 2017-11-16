Over a Cup: Remembering mincemeat

You may remember that, about this time last year (how can it be Thanksgiving already?), readers of "Over a Cup of Coffee" answered my request for information about mincemeat. The best part was that I heard from lots of readers, and I received lots of recipes, some of them from very old cookbooks and recipe files. However, I got so many recipes that I couldn't feature all of them in the column. So, I set them aside for another time.

Yesterday, I went through the file and pulled out a recipe sent by Ruth Young, of Lingle, Wyoming. She sent several recipes she found in "Cooking in Wyoming" (a cookbook with a 1965 copyright). In honor of hunting season, I selected "venison mincemeat." I might add that Ruth had no intention of making mincemeat; she didn't think it sounded good at all.

While I was looking for a mincemeat recipe I came upon Louise Irvine's recipe for "easy peach cobbler, which I probably featured last year. It's a great recipe — maybe even for Thanksgiving.

If you have recipes to share, call me at 970-824-8809 or write me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.

Venison mincemeat

6 pounds cooked venison, coarsely ground

2 pounds kidney suet, finely ground

Recommended Stories For You

4 pounds seedless raisins

2 pounds currants

1 pound citron, finely cut

12 pounds apples, peeled and finely cut

2 lemons, finely ground

1 orange, finely ground

4 tablespoons vinegar

1 cup molasses

4 cups sugar

1/2 gallon cider (cherry juice may be substituted)

3 tablespoons salt

4 tablespoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons mace

2 tablespoons allspice

1 teaspoon cloves

1 quart sherry wine

Mix all ingredients, and cook at least one hour, stirring occasionally. Add 1 pint of brandy, put in sterilized jars and seal. The mincemeat can be used to make pies. An additional teaspoon of brandy may be added to a pie, and other game may be substituted for venison.

Submitted by Ruth Young, of Lingle, Wyoming (From "Cooking in Wyoming")

Easy peach cobbler

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Put 1 cube of butter in a 9 1/2 x 6×1 1/2-inch pan. Place the pan in the oven, and melt the butter.

Sift:

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Add:

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon flavoring

Stir to blend. Pour 1/2 of the batter over the butter. Arrange four cups of sliced peaches (prepared with lemon juice and 1/2 cup of sugar) over the batter. Put the remaining batter over the peaches. Bake 30 to 45 minutes until brown.

Submitted by Louise Irvine, of Craig (from the file of Edna Mae Brannan)