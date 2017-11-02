Over a Cup: Pumpkin cake a family favorite

This week's column features my favorite pumpkin recipe. The cake is moist and delicious. The original recipe was intended for making pumpkin bars, but I pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it a little longer than for bars. The resulting cake is a hit with my family.

Pumpkin cake

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups canned pumpkin

Recommended Stories For You

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13-inch cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream the oil, eggs and sugar. Then, add the remaining ingredients, and mix well. Pour batter into the cake pan, and bake at 350 degrees until the cake tests done (over 25 minutes). Cool completely, and frost with cream cheese frosting. See the directions for the frosting below or use purchased frosting. Refrigerate leftovers.

* Note: You can add 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or raisins to the recipe, if desired. To make pumpkin bars, use a 15×10-inch jelly sheet. Do not grease. Bake bars for 20 to 25 minutes.

Frosting

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

6 tablespoons margarine, softened

1 teaspoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups powdered sugar

Cream together all ingredients. Spread on cooled cake or bars.

Sometimes, I have trouble getting powdered sugar frostings mixed so that there aren't any lumps. I use a mixer or a whip. Add a little more powdered sugar if the frosting is thin or a tiny bit more milk if it's too thick for spreading.

The pumpkin cake is a great addition to the Thanksgiving meal (or anytime, for that matter). What are your favorite Thanksgiving recipes? If you have Thanksgiving recipes you would like to share with readers, call me at 970-824-8809 or write me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626. This is a good time to send your mincemeat recipes (remember last year?)