Over a Cup: More cookies

Yesterday, when it was storming, I baked my favorite cake, a banana cake, and the house was filled with a wonderful aroma. Later, I baked a pizza from scratch.

'Tis the season for baking, so this week's column features two more cookie (bar) recipes. The recipes come from "Our Best Cookie Recipes," the cookbook I used last week. It was published a long time ago by Swift & Company and written by Martha Logan.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, call me at 970-824-8809 or write me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626. Happy baking.

Toffee cookies

2 sticks (1 cup) Allsweet Margarine

1 cup packed brown sugar

Recommended Stories For You

1 Swift's Brookfield Egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups sifted flour

6-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate pieces

1/2 cup chopped nuts

Cream margarine and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla. Mix well. Add flour and combine. Spread 1/4 inch thick over an area approximately 13 by 15 inches on a baking sheet 17 by 14 inches. Bake in a moderate (350 degree ) oven for 15 minutes. While baking, melt the chocolate pieces over hot water or in a microwave. Spread over the surface of the cookies while they are hot. Sprinkle with the nuts. Cut at once into bars. Makes about 4 dozen bars, 2 inches square.

Saucepan scotchies

1 stick (1/2 cup) Allsweet Margarine

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 Swift's Brookfield Eggs

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup chopped nuts

Melt margarine in a saucepan. Remove from heat. Add sugar and blend. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well. Stir in vanilla, flour and baking powder. Mix thoroughly. Add nuts, and stir lightly to combine. Pour into a 13 by 9 by 2-inch pan that has been rubbed with margarine. Bake in a moderate (350 degree) oven about 30 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool in the pan. Cut into bars at serving time.

Makes 24 bars, 1 1/2 inches by 3 inches.