Over a Cup: More cookie mix recipes

Remember the basic cookie mix recipe from last week's column? This week's column features more recipes using the mix. The thumbprint cookies are especially nice for Christmas, and my husband, Lyle, really likes the cinnamon cookies. (If you missed the recipe for the basic cookie mix, call me, and I'll give it to you.)

The recipe for the basic cookie mix and the cookies are taken from a booklet published by Colorado State University Agricultural Experiment Station in 1963.

Thumbprints

2 cups cookie mix

4 ounces cream cheese (1/2 large package)

3/4 teaspoon vanilla

Recommended Stories For You

3/4 cup finely-chopped nuts

9 maraschino cherries, cut into fourths

1 egg white, slightly beaten

Soften the cream cheese. Add cookie mix and vanilla. Blend thoroughly. Roll into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Dip into the slightly-beaten egg white, then roll in nuts. Place on greased cookie sheet, and press the top of each cookie with your thumb. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until puffy. Remove from oven and quickly press the top of each cookie with your thumb again. Return to the oven and bake about 10 minutes longer. Remove to a rack to cool. Place a piece of cherry in the center of each cookie. *Note: You can also use jelly in place of the cherries.

This recipe makes 2 1/2 to 3 dozen 1 1/2- inch cookies.

Cinnamon cookies

2 1/2 cups cookie mix

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 cup finely-chopped nuts

1 egg

Combine the cookie mix, sugar, egg, and vanilla. Blend thoroughly. Form dough into balls, and roll in the cinnamon and nut mixture. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool.

This recipe makes about 3 1/2 dozen 2-inch cookies.

Chocolate drops

2 cups cookie mix

3 tablespoons cocoa

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Blend all ingredients thoroughly, adding nuts last. Drop by tablespoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 14 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool.

This recipe makes 3 dozen 1 1/2-inch cookies.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.