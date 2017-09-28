Over a Cup: Cookie time

The hot weather has gone, and now, we can heat up our ovens and bake cookies. It won't be long until we will be baking for the holidays. This week's column features two cookie recipes that came from a booklet my mother gave me years ago.

I'm not sure just how old the booklet is, because there is no copyright listed, but it was written by Martha Logan, a home economist for Swift and Company. The recipes call for Swift'ning Shortening, Allsweet Margarine and Brookfield Eggs. I have left these product names in the recipes, but, of course, you can use other products. Both recipes are drop cookies.

Do you have recipes — perhaps cookie recipes — to share with readers? If so, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.

Man-sized double chocolate cookies

1 stick (1/2 cup) Allsweet Margarine

2 1/2 squares (2 1/2 ounces) unsweetened chocolate

Recommended Stories For You

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Swift's Brookfield Eggs

2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon soda

1/2 cup sour milk or buttermilk

Melt margarine and chocolate slowly in a saucepan. Remove from heat, add sugar and mix thoroughly. Add vanilla and eggs, and beat well. Sift together flour, baking powder and soda. Stir the dry ingredients, and milk alternately into saucepan mixture. Drop batter by large tablespoons about 2 inches apart on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes. Cool, frost with chocolate frosting.

Chocolate frosting

1 tablespoon Allsweet Margarine

1 1/2 squares (1 1/2 ounces) unsweetened chocolate

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Melt margarine and chocolate over low heat. Blend sugar and milk in a small bowl. Add chocolate mixture, and mix well. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until the right consistency is attained. Frost cooled cookies.

Rocks

2 sticks (1 cup) Swift's Brookfield Butter

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

3 Swift's Brookfield Eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cloves

3 cups sifted four

1 teaspoon soda

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

2 cups raisins

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat well. Add vanilla, sifted dry ingredients, nuts, and raisins. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees about 15 or 20 minutes.