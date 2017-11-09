Over a Cup: Casseroles to feed a hungry bunch

What a week this has been. Our granddaughter, Megan, is here for hunting season, we shipped calves, it snowed and I have had a lot of paperwork to get done. Around here, I never know just how many people will be here for mealtime. I love having everyone, but you know how it is to plan meals. So, this week's column features two casserole recipes that can be fixed up in advanced and microwaved, if necessary.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626, or call me at 970-824-8809.

Mexican lasagna

1 pound lean ground beef

2 teaspoons oregano

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 1/2 cups water

2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream

1 (2.2 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

16-ounce can refried beans

1 teaspoon cumin

12 uncooked lasagna noodles

2 1/2 cups Picante sauce or salsa

2 cups finely-sliced green onions

1 cup shredded cheese

Chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, or guacamole, if desired, for topping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. You will need a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Cook the beef until it loses its red color. Combine the beef, beans, oregano, cumin and garlic powder. Place four of the uncooked noodles in the bottom of the casserole, and spread half of the beef mixture over the top. Put four more noodles on top of this. Cover with the other half of the beef mixture. Put the remaining four noodles on top of this. Combine the water and the Picante sauce. Pour this mixture over everything. Cover tightly with foil, and bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until the noodles are tender. Combine sour cream, olives and green onions. Spoon over the casserole, and top with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until the cheese is melted, about four to five minutes. Add toppings, if desired.

Chili casserole

1 pound ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

1 celery rib, chopped

1 can (15 ounces) chili with beans

1 1/2 cups corn chips, coarsely crushed

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a skillet, cook the beef, onion and celery over medium heat. Heat until the meat is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender. Stir in the chili and 1/2 cup chips. Transfer to a 1 1/2 quart baking dish. Sprinkle chips around the edge of the dish, and put the cheese in the middle. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees about 10 minutes or until the dish is heated through, and the cheese is melted. Makes about four servings.

*Note: I made this casserole this week. It takes a smaller casserole than a 9×13-inch. I thought the casserole was a little dry. The next time, I would add a little water or Picante sauce to the meat/bean mixture.