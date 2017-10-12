Over a Cup: A basic cookie mix

First this week, I need some help with a frosting question. On Sunday, my granddaughter, Megan, called. She had baked a two-layer cake and was frosting it with a powdered sugar icing. The problem was that the icing was thin, and she had tried several things to get it to set up, but nothing worked. The only thing I could think of was to add more powdered sugar, but she had added a lot with no change. She had heard cornstarch might help thicken frosting. I hadn't heard of that before. Anyway, it didn't help.

So, does anyone know what to do when a powdered sugar frosting remains thin? If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.

I'm back to cookies this week, because I found another little cookie booklet. "Cookie Recipes from A Basic Mix for High Altitudes" was put out by Colorado State University in January 1963. Inside is a basic cookie mix recipe and recipes for cookies that can be made from the mix. This is a mix for high altitudes. This column features this basic recipe with ways to adjust the altitude for three elevations and one cookie recipe. Look for more cookie recipes next week.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.

Basic cookie mix

9 cups sifted all-purpose flour

Recommended Stories For You

3 cups nonfat dry milk

1 tablespoon salt

4 cups hydrogenated shortening

4 cups sugar

Baking powder (at 5,000 feet, use 3 tablespoons baking powder; at 7,500 feet, use 2 tablespoons plus 2/3 teaspoon; at 10,000 feet, use 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons)

Mix flour, dry milk, baking powder, and salt. Sift together two times. Soften shortening in a large bowl, using a wooden spoon or medium speed of a mixer. Gradually add sugar, and continue mixing until light and fluffy. Add dry ingredients gradually. Blend thoroughly, using low speed of an electric mixer, or cut by hand with a pastry blender. Mix until it is the consistency of coarse oatmeal. Store in a large container at room temperature. Mix will keep several weeks.

Cherry drops

3 cups cookie mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup drained, coarsely-chopped maraschino cherries

Blend cookie mix and eggs. Add cherries and nuts. Drop by teaspoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove to a rack to cool. Makes 3 1/2 to 4 dozen 2-inch cookies.