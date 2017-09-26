Car versus wheelchair: On the record for Sept. 19-21 and jail report for Aug. 17-18

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 19

3:46 a.m. On the 600 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller reported that a man was on drugs and was beating his wife or girlfriend. The caller could hear her crying and reported the man was banging on something behind the trailer. When officers arrived, the man was gathering his things to leave. The woman said the man accused her of working for the police. Both denied that the conflict was physical. Officers notified the Department of Social Services and Advocates Crisis Support Services.

11:01 a.m. On Wickes Avenue, a caller reported a suspicious red Prius. It was parked with the passenger door open while two male parties ran around building D, then ran back to the car. Officers contacted and trespassed a 25-year-old female from the property.

12:51 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, officers responded to an animal complaint of four dogs at large. The dogs were impounded.

1:32 p.m. On Yampa Avenue and East Sixth Street, a caller reported he was threatened by a man in a champagne-colored mini-van, who used racial slurs and expletives and said he was going to assault the caller. He was going to call back if the man caused more trouble.

4:43 p.m. On West Fourth and Ranney streets, officers responded to a report of a non-injury hit-and-run crash. A woman was stopped at a red light in a 2013 red Ford Escape when she was rear-ended by a smaller, grey truck. Both cars stopped, but when the woman advised she was going to call the police, the other driver yelled at her and left.

4:43 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, a woman reported an assault that took place in the Moffat County High School parking lot that she saw on a YouTube video. She said she used to reside in the area and had the same problems with the same youths shown in the video. It was turned over to a school resource officer.

7:42 p.m. At Barclay and West Sixth streets, officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a wheelchair. A motorized wheelchair was traveling down the middle of Sixth Street with no lights and no reflectors when a Chrysler Pacifica turned and struck the wheelchair. The man in the wheelchair had been consuming alcohol. He said his ribs hurt, but his brother arrived and got the wheelchair back on its wheels. No major injuries were reported.

9:22 p.m. At Green Street and West Victory Way, someone reported a car hit a dog. Another party unrelated to the incident stopped and placed the dog in the bed of their truck. Officers were unable to locate any of the vehicles when they arrived, and the condition of the dog was unknown.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

2:37 a.m. On U.S. Highway 40 at milemarker 88 near the Trap Club, officers responded to a report of a male party walking along the shoulder who appeared to be hitchhiking. Officers contacted him, and he turned out to be a juvenile. He was turned over to the Department of Social Services.

5:12 a.m. On the 2000 block of Eighth Street, someone reported a suspicious male party. He said was just walking around on his way to City Market. He had a bat with him and said he found it and picked it up.

9:26 a.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse.

11:30 a.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of a phone scam from someone claiming to be from the IRS.

12:02 p.m. On Green Street and Industrial Avenue, a female party reported she was threatened by a woman in a black, four-door pickup truck after she retrieved a drill she had lent to a male party. The woman told her to stay away from her house.

12:32 p.m. At east Kum & Go, a caller reported they were being followed by a suspicious, red truck after passing the vehicle on the highway.

1:31 p.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse.

2:24 p.m. At the old Kmart, officers responded to a report of a fight that happened by the high school or at an unknown location.

2:51 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of an out-of-control student.

3 p.m. At Gino's, a caller advised a male party was acting strangely, then hung up.

7:49 p.m. At Northwest Storage, officers responded to a report of a burglary. Someone said a male and female party were attempting to cut through the lock four units down. They had a crowbar trying to break the lock and were then seen packing items into a vehicle. No crime was found.

8:56 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, someone reported their son saw a suspicious person on their property. Officers did not find anyone, but the party requested extra patrol

9:38 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue near the north Kum & Go, officers received multiple reports of a deer versus car crash. Two fawns were hit by two different vehicles. One appeared to be deceased on the west side of the street, and the second was on the east side with its mother and did not appear to be to be injured.

9:39 p.m. On the 700 block of East 12th Street, officers responded to a complaint of loud music. When they received a second complaint, they contacted the person and issued a summons for breach of peace. The person turned off the music off.

Thursday, Sept. 21

11:48 a.m. At Taco Bell, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party. Officers were unable to locate him.

2:43 p.m. On Heather and Elmwood streets, a caller reported a suspicious, blue Subaru station wagon with a bike rack was driving slowly into and out of the neighborhood. Officers contacted a male driver, who said his neighbor in Hayden might have stolen guns from his home. Officers spoke to a female in the area, who said the male party traded the weapons for drugs and that he ripped a blanket off her and kicked her back door down. Officers are investigating possible false reporting.

3:03 p.m. At McDonald's on Victory Way, officers responded to a car crash between a Saab and a Jeep Liberty that blocked the roadway. One occupant said they were in pain. One driver was issued a summons.

3:05 p.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a theft. The caller requested assistance in retrieving his phone that was stolen three days prior and that he tracked to a specific address.

3:14 p.m. On the 600 block of Ashley Road, a caller reported a suspicious man who followed him home from near the OP Bar & Grill. The man said he was a police officer, but would not show ID or a badge. He then took pictures of the caller's house and drove away in a silver and black Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Jail Report

Thursday, Aug. 17

Sofia Monique Espino, 19, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for identity theft and failure to comply.

Justin Dean Folley, 35, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for sexual exploitation or enticement of a child.

William Harvey Hartman, 50, of Grand Junction, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Gabriel Spruce Williams, 23, of Craig, was arrested on a suspicion of forgery, lack of insurance and violation of registration provisions.

Noah Brady Angus, 19, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and contempt of court related to vehicle theft.

Elizabeth Jean Zimmerman, 33, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Friday, Aug. 18

Crystal Renee Dean, 20, of Montrose, was arrested on suspicion of attempt to influence a public servant and on a warrant for failure to comply related to disorderly conduct charges.

Brandon Tucker Deshazer, 20, of Steamboat Springs, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession or consumption of alcohol and marijuana by a minor and violation of a restraining order.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Edward Neil Bugay, 56, of Craig, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear.

Braden Leigh West, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a fourth offense of driving under the influence.

Sunday, Aug. 20

John Richard Gates, 35, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ansley James Pennington, 32, of Price, Utah, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to comply out of Grand County and failure to appear related to larceny and shoplifting out of Jefferson County.

Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 26, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a financial device and warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear related to dangerous drugs charges.

Angela Marie Vialpando, 40, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Monday, Aug. 21

Clifton Dale Kimball, 42, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.

Brooke Leah Etzler, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for previous offenses.