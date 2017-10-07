Octoberfest offers seasonal celebration in downtown Craig

Some fun was brewing Saturday in downtown Craig.

A warm autumn atmosphere greeted those in attendance at the inaugural Octoberfest hosted by Downtown Business Association in Alice Pleasant Park.

The gathering featured kid's activities for the younger patrons and a beer garden for the adults, though admittedly on a smaller scale than the traditional Oktoberfest one would find in Europe.

Organizers Kandee Dilldine and Kassie Vesely said they hope to possibly bring in more area beer providers, providing the event goes on another year, which Vesely she is confident will carry over.

"People are trying to take advantage of the nice weather while they have it," she said.

While tunes by Smokin' Gun Band and Kyle Allgood provided entertainment, food and crafts vendors in the adjoining parking lot, including a local drink provider whose wares are notably non-alcoholic.

Robert Crossman owns Bob's Booch!!, brewing and bottling homemade artisan kombucha, a fermented tea he offers in sweet flavors ranging from ginger to pineapple.

Crossman said awareness of the drink is becoming greater in the Yampa Valley.

"Mostly it's been about educating people on what it is, but pretty much everyone who tastes it wants to buy," he said.

Also setting up shop was Littlebear Creations, operated by Vince and Tonia Parshall, whose table was full of crafts including jewelry and elkskin pouches, among many other items.

"What I love about this is getting out and meeting people, it's much more personal," Vince said of the event.

The Parshalls make it a point to sign on to sell at most of Craig's big event.

Vesely said there was a drive to have another festival in downtown Craig since May's Grand Old West Days has been relocated to the Moffat County Fairgrounds in recent years.

With more planning time and expectations, she hopes the event will be able to expand next fall.

"It's the first year, so we've got to feel it out, but it went well," she said.