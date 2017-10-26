Obituary: Vickie Lee Sonntag

In loving memory of Vickie Lee Sonntag, who left us Oct. 19, 2017. Vickie was born Jan. 29, 1952. in New Albany, Indiana, to Edward and Violet May Singleton.

Vickie grew up in Indiana and served her country in the Air Force. Vickie was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend.

Vickie was honest, stubborn and hard-headed. Anyone who knew her was drawn to her amazing smile, laughter and playful nature. She loved her fur babies (dogs), all her critters, wolves, The Steelers and her family. Vickie would help anyone. That's how she was, and she will be greatly missed. Lord hold her until we see her again.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Bonnie Landreph and sister Linda Kirby.

She is survived by her sister Monica Atwood (Fred) of Indiana, daughter Roseann Chenoweth (Anthony) of Craig, son Edward McGuiness (Jessica) of Craig, three beautiful grandchildren, Jameson and Kellan McGuiness, and Tahoe Chenoweth, as well as her husband of 25 years, the love of her life, Daniel Sonntag.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. There will be a potluck-style meal provided. Bring side dishes, BYOB and all the wonderful stories.

At Vickie's request, no flowers. A Memorial fund for mounting medical expenses is set up at Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane, Craig, CO 81625, 970-824-3600, for those who would like to help in our time of need.