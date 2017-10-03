Obituary: Robert Jean Wilson “Robo”

Robert Wilson,"Robo" as many friends and family knew him, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2017 at his home in South Carolina. Born in Panama City, Florida, he moved to Colorado in 1988. He became a resident of Craig and graduated from Moffat County High School in 2003. After a few trips between the states, he made his home in South Carolina, close to his parent's and loved ones. Robert loved BMX and won several trophies. He aspired to become a freestyle rapper. He enjoyed drawing and was naturally talented. Friends remember Robo for his inspiration, wit and will to do the right thing. He is survived by his parents, Rusty and Bobbie Canter, sisters, Melissa (Randy) Church and Frances Wilson; nephews, Kirkland and Joel Smith, Austin Dougan and Kieth Church; and his niece Chenoa Church, and Great-niece Sawyer. He is preceded in death by many family members. A service was held Sunday, Sept. 17 2017, in Monroe, North Carolina.