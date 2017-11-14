Obituary: Richard M. Haslem

Nov. 8, 1953 — Nov. 12, 2017

Richard Marc Haslem, of Montrose, died peacefully in his home on Nov. 12, 2017, at age 64. He battled myleofibrosis for nine years.

Born Nov. 8, 1953, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Sam and Patricia Haslem, Richard’s childhood was spent living throughout Colorado. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1972.

Richard met his wife of 43 years, Verla, at age 18 on a 4-H trip. They were married Sept. 1, 1974.

Richard graduated from Colorado State University in 1976 with a degree in animal science, and went on to earn his MBA. He was a member of ROTC and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation. He flew as a navigator (Weapon Systems Operator/WSO) on the F4-G fighter jet stationed in Germany and California. His Air Force career spanned 20 years, and he retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Reserves with the Office of Special Investigations at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Richard and family moved to Craig in 1988, where he served as the CSU extension agent for Moffat County. He was an active participant and supporter of the 4-H Program and Moffat County Fair, the Craig Ram Sale, Craig Kiwanis Club and National Western Stock Show.

In 1995, Richard transitioned his career to owning an insurance business and traversed Colorado helping families and businesses protect their loved ones. He retired in 2013, and he and Verla moved to Montrose in 2014.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt deer, elk and pheasant. Richard instilled a love of the outdoors in his children and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

Richard was a modest man but embodied a fierce love for his family. He was exceptionally proud of his marriage to Verla, his children and grandchildren and his ranching heritage.

Richard is survived by his wife, Verla; his children, Sarah Haslem Loughran and Brian Haslem; three grandchildren; sisters Terri Dunton and Sherri Johnston; brother Joseph Haslem; and stepmother Louise Haslem. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Haslem and Patricia Haslem.

Services for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at the Hayden Congregational Church. Internment will be at the Hayden Cemetery, and reception at church will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Craig Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund would be preferred.