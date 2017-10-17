Obituary: Lisa Rae Scott (Ozbun)

April 2, 1964 — Oct. 12, 2017

Lisa Rae Scott (Ozbun) went home to the open arms of her Lord on Oct. 12, 2017. She passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on April 2, 1964, to the late Larry and Erma Ozbun in Craig, Colorado. She lived in Craig, working at City Market and serving as a Craig reserve police officer, before relocating to Grand Junction in 1991. She married Daniel Scott on Sept. 1, 2000. In 2007, they relocated to Palisade, where she worked alongside her husband in their peach orchard and construction business.

Lisa was a loving, dedicated mother and homeschooled her two children, Sarah and Joshua. Lisa was always a gracious hostess and enjoyed gardening to relax. Lisa was a faithful member to her local church and homeschool community.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter Sarah; son Joshua; her sister and brother-in-law, David and Lori Longwell; her nieces and nephews; and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Services were held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice Care Center.