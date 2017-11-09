Obituary: Jane Elizabeth Kelley

April 21, 1956 — Oct. 8, 2017

Jane Elizabeth Kelley, 61, died Oct. 8, 2017, in Henryetta, Oklahoma. She was born April 21, 1956, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Charles and Carol Parker. The family moved to Salida, Colorado, in 1967. In 1968, the Parkers relocated to Craig. Jane graduated from Moffat County High School in 1974.

She married Doug Urie, and they had one daughter, Jamie Urie, who was born Feb. 29, 1976. Jane and Doug divorced, and Jane later met John (Joe) Dee Kelley; they were married Aug. 21, 1987. Jane and Joe moved to Henryetta, Oklahoma, where they made their home and Joe opened a leather repair and boot-making shop after graduating from the Oklahoma State University of Boot and Saddle Repair.

Jane began quilting while in Henryetta and enjoyed making beautiful quilts for her family. She included a personalized tag on each quilt with the recipient's name. She loved animals, especially dogs, and was an avid supporter of no-kill animal shelters. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she delighted in getting the perfect gift for her friends and relatives. Many people who knew her still remark about her sense of humor and how she made them laugh, even at a young age. Jane will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Jane's husband, Joe, was hospitalized for cardiac arrest on Oct. 4 and died Oct. 10.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Beumer and husband Roger; daughter, Jamie; sister, Lynn Barclay and husband Willy; nephew Brandon Barclay and partner Matthew Koren and stepchildren Rowdy Kelley, Jennifer Barton, Cristi Alonzo, Shawna Smith and spouses.

Recommended Stories For You

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 15, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Craig. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite animal shelter in Jane's memory.