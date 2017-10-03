Obituary: Frank James Berg

June 3, 1939 — Sept. 21, 2017

Frank James Berg, 78, passed away Sept. 21, 2017 at Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose Colorado.

Frank was born on June 3, 1939, in Oak Creek, Colorado, to George Berg and Clara Berg (McElhinney). He was one of eight brothers and sisters growing up in Oak Creek.

Frank spent his younger years in Oak Creek and lived most of his life in Western Colorado. He worked at coal mines, mostly as a dragline operator, with the majority of that time spent at the Edna Mine near Oak Creek and the Colowyo Coal Company near Craig.

He was married to Sylvia Lincoln (Hageman) while in Oak Creek. They divorced, and he then married Shirley Berg years later. They retired to Cedaredge, Colorado, in 2001. He loved to hunt, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed growing his own fruit and vegetables. But, his true passion was making segmented and burl wood bowls that won awards at art and crafts shows.

He is survived by his brother Bob Berg and his wife Ilene of Fountain Hills, Arizona; sister Dolly Nelson of London, Kentucky; brother Jack Berg and his wife Chris of Tahlequah , Oklahoma; son Jerry Berg and wife Cyndie Wolfe of Crawford, Colorado; son Jim Berg of Englewood, Colorado; stepdaughter Tracy Henrie of Las Vegas, Nevada; stepdaughter Penny Zimmerman of Euless, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Oak Creek during the summer of 2018.

He is loved and will be in our hearts forever.