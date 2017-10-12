Obituary: Fay Bertha Columbia

Dec. 13, 1936 – May 20, 2017

Fay Bertha Columbia passed away May 20, 2017, at the age of 80 due to complications of pneumonia. She was born in West Portal, Colorado, which is now part of Winter Park, to Frank B. and Mary Elizabeth Lindsey. She was the 11th of 13 children.

Fay married George L. Columbia in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado, on June 15, 1956. They raised four children in Moffat and Routt counties during their 54 years of marriage. Fay was an avid collector and passionate reader, and she enjoyed puzzles, card games, bowling and horseshoes. She very much enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents; brothers Frank, Jack, Tommy, and Neil; sisters Dorothy, Edith, Margaret and Ruth; daughters Patty and Carla; and grandson Rusty.

She is survived by brothers Hugh Lindsey (Elizabeth) of Arvada, and Larry Lindsey (Lynda) of Littleton; sisters Georgia Columbia of Oroville, Washington, Carole Lindsey of Granby; daughter Teresa Sharp (Craig) of Cypress, Texas; son Jeff Columbia of Loveland; son-in-law Richard Bowen of Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren Veronica Otero (Kirk) of Craig; Heather Kasper of Wilder, Idaho; Vickie Petterson of Grand Junction; Kathie Bowen of Coshocton, Ohio; April Cuevas (Rennie) of Nampa, Idaho; Andrew Bowen of Ehrenburg, Arizona; Anastasia Thornhill (Brandon) of Cypress, Texas; Shea Columbia of Aurora; Amelia Sharp of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Kira Ball (Brandon) of Denver; Alexis Sharp of Cypress, Texas; 21 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Fay’s memory may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at secure.pva.org or mailed to 801 Eighteenth Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20006-3517 PVA: Donation Processing Center.