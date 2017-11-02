Obituary: David D. Johnson

Dec. 14, 1977 — Oct. 26, 2017

On Thursday Oct. 26, 2017, David Duane Johnson stepped into glory after a lifelong battle with cancer.

He was born to Bill and Deborah Johnson on Dec. 14, 1977, on his paternal great-grandmother’s birthday. Upon his graduation from Hobbs High School in 1996, he relocated to Schertz, Texas. In Schertz, he met the love of his life, Sara Cullinan. David and Sara were married on July 25, 2009. On Feb. 2, 2012, Bernadette Heve Johnson was born, completing their family.

Immediately after Bernadette’s birth, the family relocated to El Paso, Texas. A job opportunity from Memorial Hospital in Craig brought them to the wonderful town of Craig, Colorado, in January 2015.

The opportunities at Memorial Hospital allowed David to meet the wonderful people of Craig and become a part of the community. In April of 2017, David accepted a job at Colowyo, his dream job, a job which brought him immense joy.

David is survived by his wife, Sara, and daughter, Bernadette; his father, Bill Johnson, of Schertz, Texas; and his mother, Deborah Hart and stepfather, Hubert, of Hobbs, New Mexico. He is also survived by his brother, Cody Johnson, of Schertz, Texas; and sister, Katie Kessler and husband, Lee, also of Schertz; his bonus sister, Michelle Pilcher, of Andrews, Texas; and his bonus sister, Sheila Fuentes and her husband Carlos. David is also survived by his beloved paternal grandmother, Jackie Catoe, of Midland, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones around the world.

David is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty and Duane Threatt, and his paternal grandfather, Alford Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 4, 2017 at Craig Pavilion in Craig.

A second celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 2017, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.