Obituary: Bruce Wayne Jones

April 22, 1961- Aug. 20, 2017

Bruce Wayne Jones, son of Larry and Nora Jones, of Craig, Colorado, died as the result of an automobile accident near Alamosa, Colorado. Born April 22, 1961, he graduated from Moffat County High School in 1979, and enlisted in the Navy in June 1980. Bruce was a true outdoorsmen and enjoyed camping, hunting, four-wheeling and fishing. He felt most at peace when he was fly-fishing in a cold Colorado stream with a beautiful backdrop. He was often found fly-fishing with a group of veterans called the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System called Healing Waters. He made wonderful friends with several of them. He even went to Broncos and Rockies games with one of them. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Claudia Holland, of Denver. He leaves behind two children, Vanessa Forman (Jones) and Brandon, his parents Larry and Nora Jones, his biological father Roy Gates, and six siblings, Tracy Geske, Ron Jones, Scot Gates, Rod Gates, Wanda Shue and Shari Pritchard.