Obituary: Britni Elizabeth Harrington

July 22, 1995 — Oct. 29, 2017

Britni Elizabeth Harrington and unborn infant son, Ezra Saber Blaze Ferreira, passed away at their home Oct. 29, 2017. Britni was 22 years of age.

Britni is preceded in death by her Grandma Bubbles (Edye Brumett) and her Uncle Joey Brumett.

Britni is lovingly remembered and survived by longtime partner Justin Ferreira and their daughter, Ziley Medal Ferreira, of Westminster, Colorado; mother Buffi Brumett and fiancé Kirk Laux, of Bridgeport, Nebraska; father and step-mother Leon and Valeri Harrington, of Craig; brother Douglas Harrington, of Craig; sister, Bridget Harrington, of Westminster; brother Dallas Harrington of Craig; sister Brianna Harrington and partner Justin Moon, of Westminster; half-sister Destini Harrington, of Craig; niece Mylah Moon, of Westminster; and numerous other extended family members and friends.

Britni was born on July 22, 1995 in Craig. She attended school in Craig and graduated from Front Range Academy in 2014. She pursued a professional modeling career until becoming a full-time mother of her beloved Ziley Medal.

Britni enjoyed spending every minute with her precious daughter, Zi-Bug, immersing themselves in activities such as hiking, gymnastics, ballet, crafting and playing in the park. She was always thinking of fun activities for the family to participate in. Every room in her home showed her love and devotion to her family, pets and friends.

She enjoyed entertaining and was always ready to serve up one of her special margaritas. She had a green thumb, and the plants in her home thrived from her care. She shared a special bond with her sisters and took pride in her desire to be the "favorite" aunt. After some rough years, Britni made the choice to let her father back into her life, and they had recently started spending some quality time together and making amends.

The family honored Britni's wish to be cremated, and now, she will forever be one with her sweet baby boy. The Service of Remembrance will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the LDS Church in Craig, 1295 W. Ninth Street.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ziley Ferreira Fund. Please contact a family member for more information.