Obituary: Bob D. Baker

Nov. 23, 1933 – Sept. 28, 2017

Bob D. Baker passed away surrounded by his family on Sept 28, 2017. He was born in Wapato, Washington, on Nov 23, 1933, to James S. and Edith Evans Baker.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy onboard The USS Essex CVA9 aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After serving in the Navy, he went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Bob culminated his career as a civil engineer and land surveyor when he opened Baker & Associates in Craig in 1974.

In 1984, he married the love of his life, Barb.

He loved the area and proudly served as city councilman, interim mayor and on various boards.

Recommended Stories For You

After his retirement, he and Barb enjoyed traveling on cruise ships around the world. Bob very much enjoyed his grandchildren and was a big part of their lives, attending sporting events and having them over for the weekend.

He kept his smile, laugh and great sense of humor right up to the very end. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack, and his sister, Bunny.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barb, children Monique (Jay) Forbes and Steve (Mindy) Baker, step-children Pat (Liz) Terrill and Tim (Brenda) Terrill, and honorary daughter, Toni Marshall. He is also survived by grandchildren Katie (Heath) Hutchison, Clay (Linda) Foulk, Alesha (Brad) Forbes-Poe, Jaguar (Michayla) Terrill, Lindsey Kawcak, Tate Terrill, Levi (Amber) Terrill, Collin Jackson, Casey Jackson, Nathan Baker, Ian Felix, and Autumn Baker and great-grandchildren Jaycob Foulk, Levi Terrill Jr., Laila Terrill, and extended family members.