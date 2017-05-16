Noelle Leavitt Riley: New website launches for Craig readers | CraigDailyPress.com

When you have a moment, grab a cup of coffee or tea, sit down with your computer, tablet or smartphone and take a few minutes to navigate our new website that launched at midnight Tuesday.

The site has all the bells and whistles of our old site and more. The main feature is a web carousel — or slideshow — where the top nine stories of the day are published. It's where you'll find the most popular categories of news and information.

The first story on the carousel typically will be breaking news or the most interesting story of the day. The carousel is easy to navigate by using the left or right arrows to go from one article to the next. To the right of the carousel you'll find a list of the headlines of the day, and each headline that you click will take you to the article.

It's our hope that the new website will continue to serve all of your media needs.

"We are excited to launch our newly designed website that we feel will provide a better experience for both readers and advertisers," said Publisher Renee Campbell. "Check out the E-edition to see page by page the latest print edition, full editions of our seasonal magazine and up-to-date community news."

It's been more than 10 years since the Craig Daily Press switched websites, and the last time we made major changes to the site was in 2013. We're beyond thrilled to offer a fresh look to our consumers.

The site also will include photo galleries, a weekly poll, classified and obituary information. Job postings and real estate listings are easily accessible too.

When you scroll down the homepage, you'll find our special sections, including the wildly popular Colorado Hunter, and you can quickly access the daily weather report.

In the past 12 months, the Craig Daily Press news team has increased its video production, and we're excited to continue offering our visual storytelling on the new website. Those videos are easy to access on the far right-hand side of the page, along with the popular photo galleries that we create every week.

For those of you who like to keep a pulse on the latest Twitter news across Northwest Colorado, you'll also find our Twitter feed that includes tweets from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Moffat County Tourism Association, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and more.

More than anything, we want you to have great access to news and information, and we welcome your feedback. If you have any questions or concerns about the new Craig Daily Press website, please reach out to us. We are here for you.

In the Friday edition of the Craig Daily Press you'll find a full page "how to" graphic of our new website.

Thank you for being loyal readers and advertisers of Craig's no. 1 resource for news and information.

Noelle Leavitt Riley is the editor of the Craig Daily Press and Saturday Morning Press. Reach her at 970-875-1790 or nriley@craigdailypress.com.