News Briefs: Still chance to enter short film in contest | CraigDailyPress.com

Deadline extended to July 31 for Moffat County Balloon Festival short film festival

The deadline has been extended for MoCo Shorts, a short film festival as part of Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Filmmakers now have until July 31 to submit their entries for the contest, with an entry fee of $10.

The requirements for entries are very loose, said coordinator Derek Cleverly.

The only major rule is that each film needs to have some kind of connection to Moffat County. Hence, anything filmed in the area or submitted by a local is already eligible.

The method of shooting content is also flexible, and filmmakers are free to use a cell phone or GoPro camera or more heavy-duty equipment.

A few other rules do exist — entries should be no longer than 10 minutes and should be appropriate for a family audience with no excessive violence, substance abuse or profanity. Non-English films should also be subtitled.

There will be cash prizes for winning films as selected by local judges, and the prize amount will be based on the number of entries.

Submissions can be delivered on a flash drive to Cleverly at Radio Shack, 106 W. Victory Way. For more information, call 970-701-1789.

A screening will take place at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Loudy-Simpson Park as part of the opening night of Moffat County Balloon Festival.

Both new and returning features will be part of the festival this year, including early morning launches Aug. 5 and 6, as well as the evening balloon glow, jugglers, dancers, over the line tournament, the Friends of Moffat County Education 5K and live music, with headlining group Bluffett, a Jimmy Buffet cover band.

The full schedule of events is available at mcballoonfestival.com

Independence Day Fizzles for 381Impaired Drivers

The combination of red, white and blue was a common sight as Coloradans celebrated America's independence, but for hundreds of impaired drivers, those colors came from flashing police vehicles with a DUI arrest. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies teamed up to conduct a Fourth of July heightened DUI enforcement from June 30 to July 5, citing 381 impaired drivers. The citations are an increase from the 318 during last year's enforcement.

"It's unfortunate that so many people made the decision to drive impaired and put everyone on the road in danger," said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. "It can only take a couple drinks to put you over the limit, so we encourage everyone who plans to drink to make concrete plans for a sober ride to and from their destination."

A total of 109 agencies participated in the DUI enforcement, with the Greeley Police Department (28 arrests), Colorado Springs (32 arrests) and Denver (24 arrests) recording the highest number of arrests. In addition, CSP troops cited 86 drivers statewide.

"It doesn't matter if you are driving a short distance or if you only had a few drinks — it's never a good idea to drive after consuming alcohol," said Col. Scott Hernandez, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "A DUI or even worse, injuring or killing other drivers and passengers on the road, is never worth the risk of driving impaired."

The Heat Is On returns for the Labor Day Crackdown from Aug. 18 to Sept. 5. Last year, 964 impaired drivers were arrested during the same enforcement period.