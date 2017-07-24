News briefs: Last Frontier group sets meeting | CraigDailyPress.com

The Preserving the Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p. m. Saturday July 29, on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, 663 Ledford St. Tom Mathers will give the program on the 100 year old Mathers Ranch. For more information call 970-824-6761.

Weigh and Win Team Challenge

Weigh and Win, a free community weight loss program, is encouraging groups of four to eight people to pool their weight loss efforts for the chance to win prizes. The Fall Back into Fitness Team Challenge is Aug. 1 through Oct. 31. Each team member will need to weigh in at least twice at the kiosk located in the lobby of Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street. Teams across the state will compete in one of two categories: most average weight improvement or most average HEALTHpoints. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each category. Participants must be enrolled in the Weigh and Win program. Enroll at weightandwin.com or text JOIN to 303-500-1702. Team registration will be available on the website Aug. 1. For more information, call 970-870-4118.

What is it about moose?

Colorado's abundant and varied wildlife is one of the best things about living in the state, but no animal gets the public's attention more than moose. To celebrate the state's largest, most charismatic species, CPW will host the Eighth Annual Grand Mesa Moose Day, July 29, at the U.S. Forest Service Visitor Center atop the Grand Mesa.

With the Grand Mesa moose population estimated at over 400 and statewide numbers exceeding 3,000, CPW says now's the time to learn about the giant ungulates, including where they live, what they like to eat, how they are managed and most importantly, how to watch them safely.

"Colorado has healthy and growing moose populations, including our local population on the Grand Mesa," said CPW's Northwest Region Watchable Wildlife Coordinator Trina Romero.

"We've held this event for eight years now, and interest is still very high," said Romero. "Kids especially have a great time with the various activities, including a scavenger hunt, guided hikes and a variety of arts and crafts, all to celebrate moose."

Anyone heading to the event is reminded to be attentive as it is increasingly likely to catch a glimpse of a moose.

Who: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Moose 92.3, Cabela's, and the Grand Mesa Scenic & Historic Byway

When: Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: U.S. Forest Visitor's Center – 20090 Baron Lake Drive, Hwy 65 – Top of the Grand Mesa

Contact: Trina Romero at 970-255-6191