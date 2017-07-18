News briefs: gas prices in state on the rise | CraigDailyPress.com

County begins chip seal project

The Moffat County Road Department will be starting a chip seal project on Wednesday, July 19-26, weather permitting.

Workers will be chip sealing Moffat County Road 57 (Price Creek Road) from the intersection of State Highway 40 south for about 10 miles.

There may be traffic delays while we are putting the chips down.

For more information, you can call 824-3211.

CPW offers Women-only Cast and Blast in Granby

Women interested in learning the basics of fly fishing, archery and how to safely handle a shotgun are invited to a women­ only 'Cast, Blast and Twang' clinic on July 30 in Granby.

Designed for novices 18-and-older, no experience or equipment is required.

The fee for lunch is $20, and pre-­registration is required. Call Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970­-725­-6200 to register. Space is limited and the seminar is expected to fill quickly.

Participants are reminded that the class is not a Hunter Education course, which is required to purchase a hunting license. To find a Hunter Education course, visit CPW's website, or call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

Anyone that attends should dress for the elements and bring all necessary supplies, including water, insect repellent and sunscreen. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.

"Cast, Blast and Twang" is offered through Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Hunter Outreach Program. The program includes workshops, clinics, seminars and educational hunts that focus on teaching the skills, ethics and traditions of hunting to novice youth and women.

What: Women­ only 'Cast, Blast and Twang'

When: Sunday, July 30, ­8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Granby, Colo.

Contact: Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970-­725­-6200.

Wellness Wednesday held weekly for older adults

Wellness Wednesday is a program for older adults with activities, including fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, foot care, lunch and guest speakers.

The program, hosted by Northwest Colorado Health's Aging Well program, is held every Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. There is a $3 suggested donation for fitness classes and senior wellness checks. Foot care is $20 and an appointment is required. Lunch is $3.

Donations and fees help ensure this program continues, but no one is turned away from activities due to inability to pay.

For more information, call 970-871-7676 or go to northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell.

Gas prices on rise

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 5.0 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 3.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

CDOT Breathalyzer program to focus on DUI offenders

Approximately one-third of Driving Under the Influence convictions nationwide involve someone with a prior DUI arrest, and the rate of DUI recidivism is higher in Colorado.

In 2016, of the more than 21,000 DUI filings made in Colorado, 40 percent involved individuals with a prior DUI offense. With that in mind, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a program this summer to determine if smartphone breathalyzers help those with a previous DUI conviction avoid a second offense. In the program, CDOT is partnering with BACtrack, a leading personal and professional breathalyzer company, with the goal of reducing impaired driving crashes in Colorado. CDOT is accepting online submissions for the program through the end of July. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com.

"Impaired driving is a major traffic safety issue in Colorado and a number of those charged with DUIs are repeat offenders," said Sam Cole, CDOT Communications Manager. "We want to know if having a tool on hand that provides information about your level of impairment prevents you from getting behind the wheel."

Information gauging the effectiveness of breathalyzers will be gathered in two ways. First, surveys will evaluate how participants feel smartphone breathalyzers influence their behavior. Second, data from the smartphone breathalyzer itself is logged every time a participant uses their smartphone breathalyzer, tracking Blood Alcohol Concentration, time and location. This provides valuable information – in aggregate – on how the devices are being used.

CDOT first launched its breathalyzer outreach in 2015 and the program has continued to grow and evolve since. In summer 2016, CDOT recruited 225 participants to see how owning a smartphone breathalyzer might change behavior. After a summer of use, 84 percent of program participants agreed that owning a smartphone breathalyzer reduced their risk of getting a DUI. This summer, CDOT has adapted the program to focus on a group that is at a high risk for driving impaired – those who have already received a DUI.

FSA County Committee Nominations deadline approaching

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1 to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local Farm Service Agency county committees.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of FSA. Committees consist of three to 11 members and meet once a month or as needed to make important decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms. Nationwide there are over 7,700 farmer and ranchers serving on FSA county committees.

"The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching," said Acting Executive Director for Colorado Jenny Peterson. "If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, go to your county FSA office right now and submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county."

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program, and reside in the local administrative area where the election is being held. A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

All nominees must sign the nomination form FSA-669A. All nomination forms for the 2017 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 1. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters by Nov. 6 and are due back to the local USDA Service Centers on Dec. 4. The newly elected county committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2018.