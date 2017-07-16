St. John’s celebrates newly ordained reverend | CraigDailyPress.com

St. John's Greek Orthodox Church Rev. David Henderson (white robe) was ordained to the Orthodox priesthood by his eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver (left) on June 24 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 691 Green St., Craig.

Henderson served as a priest in the Episcopal Church for 20 years, 16 as rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Steamboat Springs. He was received into the Greek Orthodox Church in 2009 at St. John's, and, after several years of study and preparation, was ordained a deacon March 27, 2016. He will be assigned to St. John's.