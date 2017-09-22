New website for Memorial Regional Health launches

Memorial Regional Health has launched a new website — MemorialRegionalHealth.com.

"I really like the new website because it's mobile friendly. It looks modern and updated, and I think it's great," said MRH CEO Andy Daniels.

In April, the hospital contracted Steamboat Springs web design firm Blue Channel to redesign the seven-year-old site at a cost of $18,300.

The new website took about five months to build.

"The old website had reached the end of its life," said MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley.

Migration of the content from the old website to the new website began in July.

During the week of Sept. 18 the new site went live with all previous web addresses now pointing users to the new site.

The previous website was designed on a proprietary platform by Rocket Jones, a company that now designs web applications.

"The old site, we had trouble upgrading it in a way that we wanted to upgrade it," Riley said.

The new MRH website is built in Word Press, a platform that is not proprietary and is more dynamic, she said.

It is also mobile friendly, easier to navigate, more vertically integrated, optimized for search engines and by the end of the year; a Spanish translation feature will be installed to increase accessibility.

"Right now when you go to our home page there are three basic things — a doctor, a place to go or a service — you can't miss those buttons. It's simple. You don't have to go into a sub menu or two submenus to find it," Riley said.

Now that the site is live, Riley is looking forward to feedback.

"There is always room for improvement. We want the website to be useful for the community, and so, if people have ideas on how to make it more useful then we are always interested in hearing feedback," she said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.