New Walk-In Medical Clinic to be built near Wal Mart in Craig | CraigDailyPress.com

Speculation about the property near Wal Mart that was purchased by the hospital board last summer were put to rest on Thursday when the board revealed plans to work with developers to build a walk-in medical clinic.

The county owns all real property purchased by Memorial Regional Health, therefore on Tuesday the hospital board will ask Moffat County Commissioners to lease the land to Ohio real estate developers Springfield Properties Group, LLC. who will build the clinic.

In turn, MRH would lease the clinic back from Springfield with an option to buy at a future date.

It's more affordable to have an operating lease with a developer than to spend the capitol outlay needed to construct the building themselves, said MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley.

The land — two city lots about 131,000 square feet — is located at 2000 W. Victory Way, northwest of Wal Mart. The hospital board purchased it on behalf of the county in July 2016 from Kloos Investments, LLC and Casey Properties, Inc. for about $687,000.

The new walk-in clinic will be about 6,285 square feet. MRH's Convenient Care Walk-In Clinic, currently located at 785 Russell Street, will be moved to the new building as part of the strategy to vacate the old hospital building.

Expanded hours and Saturday coverage at the new location will provide even greater convenience and accessibility, said Andy Daniels, Memorial Regional Health CEO.

If the county agrees to the arrangement, construction is anticipated to begin later this summer and the project to be completed in the summer of 2018.

"We are looking forward to moving our walk-in clinic to the new location," Daniels said.

