New consignment store opens with Just Stuff Thrift in Craig

Craig added a new consignment store to its lineup Monday with the grand opening of Barely Spent Consignments, owned by Stephanie and Joel Martinez. The enterprise is joining forces with Just Stuff Thrift in a new location on Ranney Street.

Just Stuff, owned by Michelle Reed, moved from its old location near Subway into the old Homemakers Furnishings building at 468 Ranney Street near the intersection with Victory Way.

"Me and my wife… go to auctions and buy and sell stuff," Joel said. "It's been a dream of ours to open a store. Now we've done it and we're both pretty excited about it."

Barely Spent specializes in stuff for the guys, said Joel, who travels up and down the Western Slope with his wife in search of prize finds.

"Tools, fishing, hunting, camping, a lot more guy-oriented stuff that you wouldn't find in a thrift store," he said. "The husbands usually sit in the vehicles (while their wives shop) because there's nothing in there for them. Now they've got a thrift store they can go to."

Inventory includes items like Snap-on tools, Craftsmen tools, power tools, even plumbing, lighting, electrical and building materials. The offerings are rounded out with antique toys, furniture and gold and silver jewelry for the ladies as well.

For those in search of some new threads, Just Stuff also offers clothing, and for those looking to pare down, the Martinez's will offer a service to sell items on eBay.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.