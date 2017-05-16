Mysterious explosions continue: On the record, jail report for May 9 to 15 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Monday, May 15

10:45 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a scam call from someone claiming the party was writing false checks and was being sued. The reporting party called the courts and found no record of any such thing.

1:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime against a child.

2:10 p.m. At Finley Lane and Safeway, officers assisted the female driver of a Toyota 4Runner that had lost a tire and was blocking the road.

2:22 p.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, a woman reported a hit-and-run crash that left damage to her daughter's Nissan Versa Note that had possibly occurred the night before.

4:16 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a drug incident. Someone took possession of a trailer home and had heard there were a lot of drugs and guns somewhere in the trailer, and wanted to speak to an officer.

6:03 p.m. At Jeremiah Way and Bryan Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property. Officers found the vehicle and the contacted two male juveniles who were found down the hillside smoking marijuana. They were both cited for minor in possession.

8:17 p.m. On the 700 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of an explosion similar to the night before. The caller heard loud booming that shook the house and seemed to come from the northwest. Officers responded to the area and were unable to hear any noise.

10:36 p.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller could hear their neighbors screaming obscenities at each other for about an hour and slamming doors as they went in and out of the residence. Officers contacted them and they were fighting over car keys and said they'd keep the noise down.

10:48 p.m. On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a wallet and cigarettes that the caller believed happened within the last 30 minutes.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, May 9

Anthony Joseph Cordova, 25, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Jerome Deshawn Hairston, 27, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid drivers license, lack of insurance, false reporting to authorities and attempt to influence a public servant.

Jose Juan Thomas Juarez, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for previous offenses.

Jeffery Paul Noland, 29, of Craig, was arrested on charges of bond revocation.

Brian Alan Simillion, 41, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a witness/victim and violation of a restraining order.

Wednesday, May 10

Brian Kay Carroll, 37, of Dinosaur, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Augustin Avalos-Alva, 48, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

John Edward Graham, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold for a community corrections violation.

Thursday, May 11

Michael Albert Camilletti, Sr., 58, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Stephen Michael Cramer, 30, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for dangerous drugs.

Brian David Garcia, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Marie Ann Mac Murray, 47, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to a traffic offense.

Matthew James Manning, 21, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid drivers license, lack of insurance and violation of registration provisions.

Rebecca Labeth Martin, 33, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and third-degree assault.

Edward Neil Bugay, 56, of Colbran, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, May 12

Nicolas Michael White, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Saturday, May 13

Tanner Eugene Sholes, 34, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant.

Jesse Immanuel Smith-Golden, 30, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of theft up to $5,000, second-degree criminal trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree burglary.

Barbara Diane Sholes, 62, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for obstructing a peace officer.

Monday, May 15

Robert Joseph Peters, 52, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Christopher Michael Gray, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Michael David Kim-Kusner, 34, transient, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and driving under restraint.