Motorcycle-deer collision near Dinosaur National Monument sends two to hospital | CraigDailyPress.com

A motorcycle collided with a deer Thursday afternoon on Harpers Corner Road near Dinosaur National Monument, sending two people to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. a quarter mile south of Escalante Overlook and about four miles north of U.S. Highway 40.

The driver was a 68-year-old male from Longmont and the passenger was a 75-year-old female, according to Dan Johnson, Chief of Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Services at the monument. They came to rest about 50 feet down an embankment after the collision. Both were wearing helmets.

Both patients had slight head injuries and the man suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, broken arm and a serious laceration on his arm, said Artesia Fire Chief Troy Zufelt, who was the first to arrive on scene. The female party had a possible broken or dislocated hip and multiple fractures as well.

The deer was deceased.

Rescue officials were able to carry the patients up the embankment and they were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction by helicopter, one flown by Classic Air Medical and the second by St. Mary's. Gold Cross Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

Harpers Corner Road was closed temporarily to allow the helicopters to land on the road while first responders attended to the scene.

Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service also responded to the scene.