More than 300 organizations expected in Craig for Northwest Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days

CRAIG — Northwest Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days, a three-day conference that comes to the five-county region once every four years, began Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Craig and Moffat County.

More than 300 nonprofit, government and grant-making institutions are registered for the event. Community Resource Center and Anschutz Family Foundation drive the statewide Rural Philanthropy Days program and coordinate with the local steering committee to host this event for Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

"I am so excited to welcome nonprofit leaders and elected officials from the five-county region and grantmakers from across the state to our community," said Amanda Arnold, executive director of Moffat County United Way and conference co-chair. "This event is truly unique and gives us the opportunity to showcase what makes our region special and what challenges we face. We are ecstatic to host (the event) in our community and encourage our local business owners and residents to get to know the many visitors to our county this week."

The event will feature capacity-building workshops, roundtables that allow nonprofit leaders to approach funders and ascertain if their operations and projects are good matches for grant asks and a keynote address by Patch Adams, M.D., a medical doctor, clown and founder of the Gesundheit Institute, who was portrayed in the 1998 movie, "Patch Adams," starring the late Robin Williams.

For more information about the event, visit northwestrpd.org, or follow event updates on Facebook at facebook.com/nwrpd.