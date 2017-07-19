Over a cup of coffee: More salad recipes | CraigDailyPress.com

Last week's column featured two recipes for potato salad. I chatted with Bev Miller of Craig on Tuesday. She said that she uses mashed potatoes to make potato salad, too. She adds some mustard to her salad. I haven't ever used mustard, but I'll try it the next time I make potato salad.

This week's column features another potato salad recipe and other two other salads, all courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig. (I enjoyed visiting with you this week, Geraldine.)

Piquant Potato Salad

1 ½ quarts of chopped cooked potatoes

1 ½ cups celery slices

½ cup radish slices

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

Kraft thousand island or creamy Russian dressing

Salt and pepper

Instructions: Combine vegetables, eggs, and enough dressing to moisten. Mix lightly. Season to taste. Chill. Add additional dressing before serving. Garnish with hard-cooked egg wedges and parsley, if desired. 10 to 12 servings

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Homespun Tossed Salad

1 ½ quarts torn assorted greens

1 cup scored cucumber slices

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup carrot curls

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

½ teaspoon dill weed

1 cup whole-wheat croutons

Kraft thousand island or creamy Russian dressing

Instructions: Combine greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, eggs, and dill weed. Toss lightly. Top with croutons. Serve with dressing.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Peas 'N Cheese Salad

1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed

1 cup (4 ounces) cubed Kraft mild natural Colby cheese

½ cup celery slices

½ cup shredded carrot

1/3 cup Kraft French dressing

Lettuce

Instructions: Combine peas, cheese, celery, carrot, and dressing. Mix lightly. Serve on lettuce-covered plates. Serve with additional dressing, if desired. 6 servings

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

There you have it—some cool salads to serve at picnics or with barbecue on these hot days. Do you have salad recipes or recipes for other dishes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.