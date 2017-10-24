Monday crash leaves mother, two children uninjured

CRAIG — Rescue officials responded to a one-vehicle accident on Colorado Highway 13 south of Craig about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Near mile post 86, a Ford F150 was headed northbound toward Craig when it veered across the opposite lane, went off the left side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and went through a ditch, according to firefighter Shane Krause, with Craig Fire/Rescue.

The occupants, a female driver and her 2-year-old and 6-year-old children, were uninjured in the crash. They were transported to The Memorial Hospital by ambulance and released soon after, according to Colorado State Trooper Matt Velasquez.

The cause of the crash was related to a medical issue, Velasquez said.