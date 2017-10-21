Moffat County’s historic Luttrell Barn turning heads with new renovations

What's new at the Luttrell Barn, you ask? Well, the century-old structure itself, in a manner of speaking.

Saturday saw the grand opening of the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, revamped, refurnished, revitalized and ready to reopen as an event hub for Moffat County.

Crowds were taking tours through the building, which has been standing in multiple locations in Craig for 113 years.

First built in 1904 on Washington Street, the barn was relocated and donated in 1976 by Emilyn Young to the now-defunct Moffat County Arts and Humanities Council, who later sold it to the county in 1984.

Years of disrepair affected the building — the property a total 0.93 acres at 411 Emerson St. near the Moffat County Fairgrounds — leading to it nearly being forgotten altogether and facing potential demolition. After much debate about the fate of the structure, Moffat County Commissioners were able to pass ownership to the Save the Barn committee this March. The committee will pay $100 per year for a 10-year term, which can be renewed twice for a total of 30 years.

Commissioner Ray Beck was on hand to take a look at what had become of the building that had raised much hubbub.

"I'm impressed," he said. "We clearly made the right decision in giving it to these people."

Committee members have put in countless time since taking ownership in restoring the barn, which included fitting it with a new roof, a recurring joke being that one could still stay inside and still glimpse the stars at night due to the many holes overhead.

Updates to the flooring, doors, insulation, outside landscaping and more were also visible as part of the ongoing process.

Committee chairman John Allen estimated that he and his wife have put in 800 man-hours of work at the site.

"That's just us, and there's been numerous other volunteers," he said. "We still need a lot of community support to keep it going."

Besides cookies and ciders for visitors, a silent auction also awaited the crowd, and the many donated items were part of the community-aided fundraising spirit that has defined the Luttrell Barn's return.

The barn is already available for bookings for weddings and other events, and community member Fran Davis said she was in awe of the location, a vast change apparent from the last time she attended a reception there.

"Even then it wasn't as pretty as it is now," she said. "It's a work of art, really."

For more information on Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, visit https://www.facebook.com/LuttrellBarnCulturalCenter/.