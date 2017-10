Moffat County volleyball finishes season: Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 27, 2017

The Moffat County High School varsity volleyball team completed its season Saturday with a 3-0 loss in Cedaredge.

During their final game, the Lady Bulldogs were swept by the Bruins in rounds of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-14.

MCHS volleyball's season record is 4-19 overall and 1-9 in the 3A Western Slope League, placing ninth among the 10 conference teams.

MCHS hosting parents night for winter sports

The Moffat County High School athletics office will host a parents night meeting for its winter sports teams at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Recommended Stories For You

Winter sports teams through the school include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.

Official practices begin Nov. 13.

Register, visit moffatcounty-ar.rschooltoday.com. Registration and physicals must be completed prior to the student's first practice. For updates on sports schedules, visit westernslopeleagueco.org.

For more information on registration, contact Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Rich Houghton at rich.houghton@moffatsd.org or 970-826-6553.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.