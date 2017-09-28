Moffat County strikes $315K deal to accept Routt County trash

CRAIG — Moffat County commissioners are moving to raise more revenue from the county landfill — initially, with a rate hike approved in August, and now, with a new contract that would raise at least an additional $315,000 per year.

The bargain means accepting Routt County trash — collected by Miles High, LLC, a Steamboat Springs-based company — at the new residential rate of $45 per ton, instead of the non-residential rate of $70 per ton.

"(Moffat County Commissioner Ray) Beck said this was a positive step in the right direction to help take the financial burden off the county," at the Sept. 19 meeting, according to the minutes.

Miles High committed to a minimum load of 7,000 tons per year.

The news raised some eyebrows at Craig City Council Tuesday, as the city braces itself for a rate hike in January, which will increase the city's costs by $100,000 per year. The higher cost will most likely result in higher rates for trash pickup services for city residents.

City Manager Mike Foreman shared concerns that Miles High could decide to service Craig residents in direct competition with municipal trash services.

Craig Mayor John Ponikvar was also nonplussed.

"Those discussions, by far, aren't over," he said during Tuesday's meeting. "They found a way to offset their losses, and they're still looking to charge us more. They're going to start bringing in trash from Routt County, so we'll be getting Steamboat's trash at the same price we're paying."

The increased trash load prompted commissioners Tuesday to approve an additional staff person for the landfill, filling a position that has been vacant for a year. The cost of salary and benefits adds up to $78,729, according to the county's personnel requisition form.

Commissioners also moved to extend the hours of the Moffat County Landfill, reversing a reduction in hours made earlier this summer to allow for better management of windblown trash. The landfill will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, instead of closing early on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Ponikvar stated his intent Tuesday to discuss the matter with commissioners at their next weekly meeting.

Contact Lauren Blair at 970-875-1795 or lblair@CraigDailyPress.com, or follow her on Twitter @LaurenBNews.