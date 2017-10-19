Moffat County soccer wraps up season: Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 20, 2017

The Moffat County High School boys soccer team played its final game of the season Tuesday, taking an 8-0 loss in Delta.

The Bulldogs also were on the road last week, which included a 1-0 defeat Oct. 12 in Carbondale against Roaring Fork and a 4-3 fall to Grand Valley in Parachute Oct. 14.

The team finishes the year 2-13 overall and 1-7 in the 3A Western Slope League.

Meeker softball playing in state tourney this weekend

Following a sweep of the competition at the 3A Region 8 event, the Meeker softball team will travel to the 3A State Championships Friday and Saturday at Aurora Sports Complex.

During the regional event Oct. 14, the hosting Lady Cowboys defeated Sheridan 16-1 and University 19-2. They received a seventh-seed ranking for the state event and will start play at the state level against Rocky Ford at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Now 18-3 on the season, Meeker players remain highly ranked in multiple categories statewide, including heavy hitters Megan Shelton and Sierra Williams, as well as Craig's Mackenzie Marshall, who pitches for the team.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.