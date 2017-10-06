Moffat County soccer provides choppy waters for Steamboat; Sailors win in OT

CRAIG — Half of it was Homecoming spirit, half was saying farewell to some longtime members, but Moffat County High School boys soccer's Thursday game meant a great deal emotionally to its players and coaches.

MCHS took a 3-2 defeat in overtime to Steamboat Springs, as a golden goal by the Sailors won the rivalry between the two schools for another year.

Nevertheless, it was a matchup that everyone on either side concurred was one of the best between the Highway 40 foes in many years.

Steamboat soccer last lost to the Bulldogs in 2010, as well as a 2011 tie, and it looked like it might be heading for another draw.

The Sailors scored early to get the Dogs on edge, but a foul against Josh Pando at the 20-minute mark led to Moffat County's first goal as Juan Loya booted in a penalty kick only for Steamboat to score again a minute later.

After the half, Loya would have the same shot set up for him as a Sailor hand ball too close to goal allowed him another chance against Steamboat keeper Ian Dahlen.

"I put a little more power behind it on that one," Loya said, noting that though Dahlen deflected the shot, it went right back to him to send it into the net on the rebound.

MCHS goalie Daniel Moore was on his game for the whole second half, but couldn't help limping a bit from overwork and finally had to be sidelined near the end of regulation play after a collision with Sailor opponents.

"He didn't even want to come off," said MCHS head coach Rusty Cox. "These guys put their whole heart into it."

The game went into extra minutes, and Steamboat put the pressure on a worn-out Moffat County defense to come away with the victory.

Sailors finished with one goal each for Quinn Connell, Murphy Bohlmann and Nick Kocik, one assist each going to Bohlmann, Kevin Kaster and Jason Oehme.

Steamboat — 8-2-1 overall and 7-2 in 4A Western Slope League — took 36 shots on goal with Moore getting 20 saves, and Sailor coach Rob Bohlmann commended the Bulldog keeper's "heroic" effort as a standout.

"Two sides to the game, and Moffat did a fantastic job defensively, getting numbers behind the ball, making it super-difficult, very disciplined," he said. "For us, it was just about keeping your wits about you."

MCHS's Luis Tarango noted that the Bulldog defense was clicking thanks to good guidance by Rusty and his son and assistant coach Bryant Cox.

"Rusty's kind of like the brains, and Bryant's the mouth," he laughed.

Thursday was Senior Day for Bulldog soccer, saying farewell to eight upperclassmen — Loya, Tarango, Moore, Emanuel Quezada, Wyatt Nielsen, Tristen Walls, Robert Schmidt and Josh Turner.

A halftime ceremony invoked many tears as athletes provided parents with flowers and signed soccer balls to commemorate their time in the program. Speeches by the Class of 2018 recalled the good times as well as imparting wisdom to younger players.

"You've seen what high school soccer is, now learn from everything," Loya advised freshmen. "It's going to be your team, you are going to be helping those lowerclassmen out. Just be committed and have motivation."

Seniors will still have one home game ahead, as Monday will be a rescheduled match between the Dogs — 2-9, 1-3 WSL — and Coal Ridge.

"If we play like we did today, I think our family here can beat them," Walls said.