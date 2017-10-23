Moffat County School District Board of Education to discuss closure of elementary school, bond, teacher benefits

The Moffat County School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, followed by its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Administration Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

Work session agenda items include the following.

Demonstration from Craig Middle School's iPad Night

Presentation by The Blythe Group regarding the closure of an elementary school

Additional presentations about a Qualified Zone Academy Bond, benefits and a financial update.

Meeting agenda items include the following.

Athletics/activities and superintendent reports

An executive session to discuss personnel matters related to the superintendent's evaluation.

Recommendations from the Interest Based Strategies regarding benefits.

Consideration of a resolution for a Qualified Zone Academy Bond

For a full agenda, visit moffatsd.org.