Moffat County Jail Report for Sept. 1 to 15

Moffat County Jail

Friday, Sept. 1

Richard Barry Durham, 27, transient, was arrested on a warrant for bond revocation.

Jack Ira Gates, 38, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear related to larceny.

Roscoe Lee Lofton, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for Correctional Alternative Placement Services.

Melvin Eugene Newton, III, 51, of Craig, was arrested on multiple warrants for bond revocation.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Jessica Marie Varah, 28, transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to shoplifting charges.

Jesse Tyler Decker, 21, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired.

Sean Laheem Johnson, 24, of Grand Junction, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to simple assault charges.

Michelle Lee Lyson, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and speeding.

Elizabeth Lee Morgan, 27, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to child neglect charges.

Robert Wade Offutt, 43, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to a traffic offense.

Rusty Alan Surovik, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail bonds and driving under restraint.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Clinton David Ginther, 35, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a schedule I/II drug and drug paraphernalia.

Yajaira Natalie Sanchez, 22, of Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired and weaving.

Esmerelda Almodovar, 21, of Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired, criminal impersonation, weaving and driving under restraint.

Derek Alan Stevenson, 29, of Gypsum, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and driving under restraint.

Monday, Sept. 4

Jerry Lee Gray, 37, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Angela Marie Vialpando, 40, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Mark Emerson Dalrymple, 62, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Armando Lopez-Hernandez, 32, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anthony Joseph Manning, 52, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Shaelyn Stilson, 28, of Craig, was summoned or cited on charges of child abuse.

Kimberly Dawn Bugay, 53, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, harassment, violation of a restraining order and violation of bail bonds.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

April Nichole Montieth, 38, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant.

Dustin James Oliver, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Christopher Caleb Dotson, 40, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of distribution, manufacture or possession of 4 grams or less of a schedule III/IV drug, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft between $50 and $300, theft between $300 and $750, possession of weapons by a previous offender and second- and first-degree criminal trespass.

Ricardo Juan Lucas-Lopez, 23, of Carbondale, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Raul Eduardo Maldonado, 18, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.

Jeffery Paul Noland, 29, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for bond revocation.

Anthony Joseph Cordova, 25, of Craig, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear related to dangerous drug, criminal mischief and trespass charges.

Friday, Sept. 8

Nealy Monique Schafer, 19, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of harassment, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and obstruction of telephone services.

Debra Lynn Nelson, 36, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and weaving.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Daniel East, 69, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor, prohibited use of a weapon and weaving.

Janis Caitlin Harper, 25, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for previous drug and theft offenses.

Rachel Emily Mullinax, 23, of Bluffton, South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of weaving, driving under the influence and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Fredy Rudolph Valle-Lara, 19, of Mexico, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Monday, Sept. 11

Frank Robert Hickson, 48, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint.

Geoffery Duzik, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

David Velez Cruz, 37, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Marina Eldevina Garcia-Cruz, 42, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Jose Mario Alberto-Medrano, 37, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Juan Sebastian Ambriz-Alberto, 27, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Francisco Javier Mares Perez, 41, of Alpine, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Jeffrey Paul Rios, 31, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Kaylin Marie Boss, 22, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, DUI and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Julio Cesar Chacon-Padilla, 26, of Lakewood, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Stephen Michael Cramer, 31, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under restraint and with a broken headlight.

Friday, Sept. 15

Levy Scott Knight, 30, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and a broken tail light.

Marie Ann MacMurray, 47, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order.