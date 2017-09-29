Moffat County Homecoming highlights Hollywood, school spirit

Moffat County High School hosts its annual Homecoming Week festivities starting Monday.

Get ready for the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown with this year's theme, "Hollywood Red Carpet," which includes dress-up days for MCHS and Craig Middle School, as well as participating elementary schools.

Daily themes range from the far-out world of "Star Wars" to the espionage of James Bond and Austin Powers.

Boys soccer and volleyball teams will play multiple home games throughout the week, while varsity football's squares off with Coal Ridge for a fun-filled night that includes the coronation, as well as a golf ball drop fundraiser to benefit the MCHS girls basketball team with a huge prize involved.

All events take place at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, unless otherwise noted.

For more information on activities, call 970-824-7036.

2017 Moffat County High School Homecoming Week schedule

Monday

Dress-up days —Disney/Pixar Day (MCHS, CMS)

4:30 p.m. Junior varsity football vs. Battle Mountain

7 p.m. Girls Powder Puff Football Tournament

Tuesday

Dress-up days — "Star Wars" Day (MCHS); Crazy Sock Day (CMS)

4 p.m. Boys varsity soccer vs. Coal Ridge

4 p.m. C-Team, junior varsity and varsity volleyball vs. Aspen

Wednesday

Dress-up days — 007/Austin Powers Day (MCHS); Pajama Day (CMS)

Thursday

Dress-up days — "Back to the Future" Day (MCHS); Sports Day (CMS)

9:40 a.m. MCHS Assembly

4 p.m. Boys varsity soccer vs. Steamboat Springs

4 p.m. C-Team, junior varsity and varsity volleyball at Meeker

6:45 p.m. Firemen's dinner in MCHS cafeteria

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. North parking lot bonfire

Friday

Dress-up days — Blue and White Day (MCHS, CMS)

11:45 a.m. Early release

Noon Float staging at Craig City Park

1 p.m. Downtown parade, followed by pep rally at MCHS

7 p.m. Varsity football vs. Coal Ridge; coronation and halftime show with band and cheerleaders; girls basketball golf ball drop follows game

Saturday

8 to 11 p.m. Homecoming Dance