 Moffat County football sails past Steamboat to remain unbeaten in league play | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County football sails past Steamboat to remain unbeaten in league play

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School's Toryn Hume serves as an anchor for Sailor running back Canon Reece during the Bulldogs' Friday football game in Steamboat Springs. MCHS won 41-13.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After both coming off a win the previous week, Moffat County High School football was more than happy to let the wind out of the sails of their Steamboat Springs rivals.

MCHS earned its third straight conference win Friday in a 41-13 game in Steamboat, which was also the third consecutive year the Bulldogs have won the matchup against the Sailors.

The Craig Press will have a greater recap available shortly.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Steamboat Springs

Team — 1Q, 2Q, 3Q, 4Q — Final

MCHS — 14, 7, 7, 13 — 41

SSHS — 7, 0, 0, 6 — 13

Go back to article