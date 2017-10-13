Moffat County football sails past Steamboat to remain unbeaten in league play

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After both coming off a win the previous week, Moffat County High School football was more than happy to let the wind out of the sails of their Steamboat Springs rivals.

MCHS earned its third straight conference win Friday in a 41-13 game in Steamboat, which was also the third consecutive year the Bulldogs have won the matchup against the Sailors.

The Craig Press will have a greater recap available shortly.