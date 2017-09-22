Moffat County football goes back and forth in penalty-heavy loss to Resurrection Christian

It was a heartbreaker in Loveland Friday night as Moffat County High School varsity football fought it out with the Cougars of Resurrection Christian, ultimately ending with a 27-18 loss.

The closest game yet for the 1-3 Bulldogs was a far cry from the 42-0 blowout they had when the Cougars came to Craig last year, and the Dogs were eager to flip that defeat this time.

Resurrection was no less ready to end their series of losses after being 0-3 going into the faceoff.

Even so, it was Moffat County who struck first on scoring, as quarterback Colby Beaver who was on the money for a long pass to Miki Klimper midway through the first quarter.

Klimper ran it up the sideline for 47 yards and his first touchdown of the season after being taken off the field three weeks past at Ridge View Academy.

The Bulldog defense was in fine form as Moffat County picked up three sacks in the first half alone — Colby Beckett and Bryson Davis would team for one, Davis and Toryn Hume another, and Dominic Pascetti and Jared Baker also combined to take down the backfield.

However, the Cougars were able to slowly but sure wear down the Moffat County effort early in the second quarter, gaining a 17-yard rushing TD, though a Bulldog interception on the two-point conversion would keep it tied at 6-6, where it would stay through halftime.

Then came the 60 seconds that would change the night — within the first minute of the second half, Resurrection Christian found the end zone twice.

The first was an 85-yard kick return that the Dogs were ready to shake off, though a call against Moffat County on what would have been a blocked extra point instead gave the Cougars another two points on the following conversion play.

Res Chris was right back in the red zone seconds later as a Moffat County fumble gave it to them at the 10-yard line, quickly scoring on a seven-yard run, though the Dogs' line held tight to keep it 20-6.

Teams traded punts — with Klimper and Alex Nevarez sharing duties —though it was déjà vu all over again when Beaver connected with Klimper for a 52-yard TD reception that involved playing hash mark hopscotch down the side.

Though Nevarez was stuffed at the goal line to make it 20-12, Moffat County had another touchdown catch in store, as Klimper recovered a fumble at midfield, and the subsequent play saw Nevarez reel in a 56-yarder to score, though a conversion was still not in the cards to leave it 20-18.

Resurrection Christian put together a solid drive to again get in scoring position heading into the final period, but false start and delay of game calls tacked on unneeded extra yardage while the Dogs held on fourth down.

The Cougar defense also saw its share of untimely penalties in the ensuing minutes, including a pass interference call that gave Moffat County ideal position near the 50-yard line, only for an interception run back for 60 yards and six points to give Resurrection Christian the go-ahead, including a crucial PAT that made it a two-score night.

The Cougars weren't ready to give up the lead no matter what it took, and a triumvirate of penalties in the final moments — roughing the passer, pass interference, unsportsmanlike conduct — gave the Dogs all kinds of room to work with, yet another pick was all they needed to claim the win by running out the clock.

Despite the two interceptions, it was Beaver's biggest night yet for passing, amassing 214 yards, 110 of which were from Klimper's five total catches.

Nevarez had 68 receiving yards and 52 rushing, and Cale Scranton caught for 31.

Pascetti ran for 13 and Josh Teeter nine.

The game marks the final non-conference outing for MCHS, who will return home for 2A Western Slope League play, beginning with Roaring Fork Sept. 29. The Rams are 0-4, taking their biggest loss yet Friday, 55-0 against Paonia.

In other league action, Aspen remains unbeaten at 4-0, though a road game at Grand Valley wasn't easy as Skiers took a narrow 30-26 win.

Coal Ridge, which Moffat County will host Oct. 6 for Homecoming, rolled Olathe 57-26 to improve to 3-1.

Also 3-1, Basalt eked out a victory against Battle Mountain at 41-33, while winless Steamboat Springs fell to Conifer 40-7.