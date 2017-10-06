 Moffat County football burns Coal Ridge to cap off Homecoming Week | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County football burns Coal Ridge to cap off Homecoming Week

The name of the movie may be “Remember the Titans,” but Moffat County High School varsity football has already forgotten that their latest opponent was a threat.

MCHS moved to 2-0 in the 2A Western Slope League with a 14-10 win against New Castle’s Coal Ridge High School Friday night as part of Bulldog Homecoming.

The Craig Press will have a larger game recap available shortly.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Coal Ridge High School

Team — 1Q, 2Q, 3Q, 4Q — Final

MCHS — 7, 7, 0, 0 — 14

CRHS — 7, 0, 0, 3 — 10

