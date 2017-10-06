Moffat County football burns Coal Ridge to cap off Homecoming Week

Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School's Miki Klimper lowers his head and lets nothing stop him on his way to the end zone on a touchdown reception. Klimper's TD w...
Moffat County High School football looks to push back from deep in their own territory against Coal Ridge.
Moffat County High School's Colby Beaver drops back for the pass against Coal Ridge.
Moffat County High School Homecoming King Jacob Briggs and Queen Jaci McDiffett accept their royal decor during the halftime coronation.
Moffat County High School varsity football players place hands over heart during the National Anthem.
Moffat County High School linemen Jared Baker, left, and Braeden Barnes stifle the Coal Ridge defense.
Moffat County High School Junior Attendants Hali Reyes and Jared Baker.
Moffat County High School's Cale Scranton returns a punt against Coal Ridge for MCHS football's Homecoming game.
Moffat County High School's Jefferson Piatt leads the Bulldogs in a pre-game cheer before the Homecoming game against Coal Ridge.
Moffat County High School Sophomore Attendants Josh Gumber and Lexi Weber.
Moffat County High School's Colby Beckett is on the pass rush as Coal Ridge quarterback Oscar Salazar unleashes a spiral during MCHS football's Homeco...
Moffat County High School Honored Faculty Seth Watson and Mila Khoroosi.
Members of the Moffat County High School stay warmed up between plays of Friday night's football game. The band performed a medley of Queen songs at h...
Local veterans in the Moffat County Color Guard hoist the American flag before the Moffat County High School Homecoming game.
Members of the Moffat County High School enjoy a laugh.
Moffat County High School Freshmen Attendants Kreece Papierski and Kelsey McDiffett.
A float by Calvary Baptist School shows flair during the Moffat County High School Homecoming parade,
The Moffat County High School student section makes a mess with flour and Silly String during the MCHS football Homecoming game.
The sun starts to go down as a Classic Air helicopter touches on the Moffat County High School Bulldog Proving Grounds for the delivery of the game ba...
Moffat County High School volleyball players show their spirit during the Homecoming parade.
A popcorn container full of balloons celebrates the Moffat County High School Homecoming theme "Hollywood Red Carpet."
The Moffat County High School cheerleaders and Bulldog mascot lead the crowd by standing at attention for the National Anthem.
Moffat County High School cheerleaders get the crowd warmed up during a Friday afternoon Homecoming pep rally.
Football decorations for Moffat County High School players greet drivers along Finley Lane.
Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country runners wave from a pickup truck during the Homecoming parade.
Members of Memorial Regional Health show their Bulldog spirit during the Moffat County High School Homecoming parade.
Members of Craig Youth Hockey Association glide along Victory Way during the Moffat County High School Homecoming parade,
Craig Middle School's Owen Gifford pedals along on a unicycle during the Moffat County High School Homecoming parade.
Members of the Moffat County High School golf team take a cart to the street in the Homecoming parade,
Moffat County High School cheerleader Abigail Hall hands out candy during the MCHS Homecoming parade.